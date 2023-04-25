Russians use smartphone app that contains coordinates of Ukrainian positions

The commander of the Eastern Grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that the commanders of the Russian assault groups in Bakhmut use smartphones with special software, Alpine Quest GPS.

Quote: "Commanders of assault groups use smartphones with special software, Alpine Quest GPS, which shows the coordinates of the positions of our fire equipment, the objects of attack, the routes of advancing to them, as well as the tasks of neighbouring units."

Details: According to him, in each Russian brigade, on the basis of motorised rifle companies, reinforced by tanks, flamethrower, mortar and anti-tank units, separate Storm assault units were formed, designed to restore lost positions.

Thus, the occupiers actively use tank and artillery units, inflict powerful fire damage on Ukrainian troops, destroy positions, after which the assault units go on the attack.

During assault operations, the occupiers must use UAVs, thanks to which they adjust the artillery fire, and the group commander has the opportunity to effectively manage personnel.

Syrskyi noted that in urban conditions the occupiers used long-term artillery fire.

Quote: "A group of up to 10 people with small arms assaults the object of the attack directly. Combat equipment is used very rarely. It usually carries out an offensive in three to four waves. The losses of the assault group are quickly replenished by evacuation groups from distribution points."

On 18 April, border guards of Bakhmut noted that there were fewer prisoners and more professional soldiers among the Russian forces; intense street fighting continues in the city centre.

On 19 April, it was reported that the Russians are not abandoning their plans to capture Bakhmut. Still, the defenders are holding back the Russian offensive – dynamic battles are ongoing in the city.

On 23 April, Syrskyi visited the military units that hold the entire Bakhmut front.

