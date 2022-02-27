Some Russians speak out against war in Ukraine

Reuters Videos

STORY: President Joe Biden on Friday (February 25) instructed the U.S. State Department to release up to an additional $350 million worth of weapons from U.S. stocks to Ukraine, as the country struggles to push back a Russian invasion.In a memorandum to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden directed that $350 million allocated through the Foreign Assistance Act be designated for Ukraine's defense.This marks the third time that the United States has drawn from its weapons to supply Ukraine, after doing so in the fall of 2021 and then again in December. Blinken on Saturday called the third authorization “unprecedented.”Over the past year, the United States has committed more than $1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, Blinken said.Ukraine has been asking for Javelin anti-tank weapons and Stinger missiles to shoot down aircraft.Other nations have pledged military materiel to Kyiv, as Ukraine's military fights against an invading Russian force.The Netherlands will supply 200 Stinger air defense rockets, while Belgium has pledged 2,000 machine guns and 3,800 tons of fuel. France has decided to send defensive military equipment, while adding that the issue of sending offensive arms was still under consideration.