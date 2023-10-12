Russians spread fake news about Olena Zelenska's Crimea apartment being sold at auction

Russian media are spreading reports that an apartment belonging to Olena Zelenska , wife of the President of Ukraine, has been put up for auction in Yalta, in occupied Crimea.

Source: the Russian newspaper Kommersant

Details: The lot is alleged to have appeared on a website called GIS Torgi.

The apartment is located in the village of Livadiia, which is on the outskirts of Yalta, on Baturina Street, and has an area of 119.5 sq. m. The auction step was set at 1.2 million roubles (roughly US$12,000).

It should be noted that none of these messages contain a link to the lot being auctioned, and the GIS Torgi website itself indicates that no such property has been found in the system.

However, the Russian media reports are full of details about the upcoming auction.

It is reported that the previously "nationalised" apartment has been valued at 24.6 million roubles (about US$245,000).

Bids will be accepted until 26 October. Bidders must make a deposit of 50% of the starting price. The auction is to take place on 30 October.

Background: Earlier, the Russian media reported that representatives of the occupation authorities of Crimea had nationalised Olena Zelenska's apartment last autumn, as well as several hundred other businesses and properties "owned by citizens of unfriendly countries".

The decision to auction off Olena Zelenska's apartment was supposedly made by the Russian authorities in September 2023.

The occupiers also intend to sell off health resort facilities and retail and commercial premises, including property belonging to Novacentre, a company owned by MP Oleksandr Hereha. The occupiers estimate their value at approximately 350.6 million roubles (roughly US$3.5 million).

