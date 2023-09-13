Russians spread fakes about alleged preparation of terrorist attack by Ukraine in Uman

Russian resources are spreading fakes about Ukraine's alleged preparation of a terrorist attack in Uman on 15 September during the Rosh Hashanah celebration.

Source: Press service of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The Center reports that Russian social media are spreading information that the "Kyiv regime" allegedly plans to stage a terrorist attack in Uman, where tens of thousands of Hasidim pilgrims will gather on 15 September to celebrate Rosh Hashanah.

Propagandists claim that, after the terrorist attack, the Ukrainian side plans to blame Russia.



Quote: "The Center for Countering Disinformation urges not to succumb to enemy manipulations, to respond to air-raid warning signals, to follow safety rules and to trust only sources of verified information."

Background:

As of the morning of 13 September, 11,000 Hasidim pilgrims had arrived to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman.

On 11 September, the city introduced a special regime for entering, leaving and moving around the city in connection with the Rosh Hashanah celebration.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





