Russians are spreading fake information about "Ukrainian special force unit shooting civilians"

The Russians are spreading fake information about the alleged "shooting of civilians by the Ukrainian military in Kharkiv Oblast for refusing to answer a nationalist salute."

Source: Center for Countering Disinformation

Details: It is noted that a number of Telegram channels are spreading information that fighters of the Kraken special unit of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine allegedly shot residents of the village of Petropavlivka, Kharkiv Oblast, for refusing to answer a "nationalist salute".

According to the propagandists, it happened at a checkpoint near a farm in Petropavlivka, where the military supposedly stopped a car with three people inside.

In reality, the car was hit by a Russian kamikaze drone, killing two people and injuring another, as confirmed by Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on 20 February.

Centre for Countering Disinformation stated that the goal of the Russians is to demonise the Ukrainian military and discredit the Kraken unit.

Background: At around 16:50 on 20 February, a Russian kamikaze drone hit a civilian car in the village of Petropavlivka, Kupiansk district. Two men aged 38 and 50, workers at a local farm, were killed on the spot. The 48-year-old wife of the latter was taken to a medical facility with injuries.

