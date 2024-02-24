Russians start issuing Russian citizenship to residents of Avdiivka
Russian occupying authorities have started giving Russian citizenship to surviving residents of Avdiivka just a few days after the ruins of the town were occupied.
Source: Dmytro Shevchenko, Russian-appointed "head" of the occupied town of Yasynuvata (Donetsk Oblast) on social media; Alexei Teksler, Governor of Russia's Chelyabinsk Oblast, on local television
Details: Shevchenko posted a video showing Avdiivka residents obtaining Russian passports in Yasynuvata.
Quote from Shevchenko: "First residents of 'liberated' Avdiivka received Russian Federation citizenship.
Congratulations, we are together!"
More details: Alexei Teksler announced that "Avdiivka will fall under the Yasynuvata municipal district", so the town destroyed by the Russians will also be a "subordinate territory of Chelyabinsk Oblast".
Background:
On 17 February, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, announced that Ukrainian forces had left the war-torn town of Avdiivka.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that Russia's losses in Avdiivka were seven times higher than these of Ukraine.
