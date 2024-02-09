Russians stole more than four thousand dollars from their "hero" while he was sleeping in a hospital corridor

Along with the bank card, the war criminal kept an envelope with a PIN code

Unknown persons stole almost half a million rubles from a soldier who was recovering from amputation in Moscow's Burdenko Military Hospital after being wounded in Ukraine, Russian propagandist Telegram channel BAZA stated on Feb. 9.

"He was lying in the hospital corridor after an amputation... He had 50 thousand rubles in cash and a bank card,” BAZA wrote.

“Before going to sleep, the man hid his savings in a phone box: in addition to the money and the card, there was an envelope with a PIN code. Amon [the wounded soldier] put the box in his bag and put it under his bed. After taking sleeping pills, the man fell asleep."

Screenshot/t.me

In the morning, he received an SMS from the bank, which said that 350 thousand rubles had been withdrawn from his card.

When he checked his bag, the box with his blood-earned money was gone, and all he had left was his phone, which the thief was not interested in.



Read also: Russian soldier tries to fend off drone with a bottle of water - video

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine