Russians storm Dnipro River's left bank and attack on 6 fronts, suffering losses – General Staff report

Throughout the day, the Russian forces did not cease to attack the positions of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on six fronts, as well as the left bank of the Dnipro River, where Ukrainian forces are entrenched. A total of 86 combat clashes were recorded during the day, and the Russians suffered significant losses.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 21 December

Details: The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

There were no significant changes in the operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Certain units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russian forces maintain a military presence in the border areas, carrying out sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shelling settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increasing the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. About 20 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Karpovychi in Chernihiv Oblast; Turia and Krasnopillia in Sumy Oblast; and Vesele, Hatyshche and Dvorichanske in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 Russian attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Stelmakhivka, Luhansk Oblast, where the Russians, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, in particular Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Armed Forces repelled three Russian attacks in the area of Terny, Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian forces with the support of aviation. The Russians also launched airstrikes near Nevske in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements were affected by artillery and mortar shelling, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven Russian attacks at Bohdanivka, Klischiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk Oblast. The Russians also launched an airstrike in the area of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast.

About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, in particular Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Kurdiumivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 attacks east of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and 12 attacks in the area of Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

Here, the Russians, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops. About 10 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling, including Oleksandropil, Sukha Balka, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Vodiane and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Armed Forces continue to restrain the Russians in the areas of Mariinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast, where the Russian forces, with the support of aviation, made 11 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our defenders. Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka came under artillery and mortar fire by the Russians.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions. They fired at about 10 settlements with artillery and mortars, including Blahodatne, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Armed Forces repelled five attacks west of the Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Russian forces tried to oust Ukrainian units from their positions. About 25 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks, including Robotyne, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky and Piatykhatky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the city of Kherson and Antonivka in Kherson Oblast were subjected to artillery shelling. The Russians also launched an airstrike in the area of Krynky, Kherson Oblast.

The Russians did not abandon their intention to drive Ukrainian units from the left bank of the Dnipro River, carrying out 11 unsuccessful assault actions. They received a worthy rebuff and suffered significant losses. Ukrainian forces are steadfastly holding the line, continuing to hold their positions and inflicting fire on the Russians.

During the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine targeted 14 clusters of Russian personnel, weapons, military equipment and two anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of the Rocket Forces and Artillery targeted a cluster of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as two ammunition depots and an artillery system.

