The sale of Citigroup's Russian consumer bank could be complicated by U.S. sanctions on Russian state bank VTB, the only publicly confirmed bidder, banking sources said on Thursday. Although the Russian business is small for Citigroup, it presents an unwelcome headache for the bank's Chief Executive Jane Fraser as she prepares for an investor day next week which could determine the bank's future. Citigroup put the business up for sale last April as part of a broader exit from its international retail operations which it said would take 18 months to complete.