Russians strengthen security of Crimean Bridge – Ukrainian Navy

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
2

The Russian invaders have again strengthened the protection of the illegally built Crimean (Kerch) Bridge, said Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesman for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Pletenchuk at a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine-Ukrinform

Quote from the Navy’s spokesman: "The security of the so-called Crimean Bridge has been strengthened again; there are now four ships and five boats. They have returned to such a strengthened mode of service; they had a break for about a week, and now they are again keeping up to ten units there".

Details: He also added that there are currently up to five Russian ships in the Black Sea. The situation remains difficult but under control, Pletenchuk emphasised.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Recommended Stories