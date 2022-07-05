Russians ‘suffer 200 dead, 300 wounded’ in attack on base at Melitopol airfield

After the destruction of the military base in Melitopol, collaborators are afraid to go to work

At the moment, the invaders have left the airfield, the mayor said. The fire there hasn’t been extinguished yet.

“There was a line of cars bringing the wounded near the military hospital, which the invaders established on the territory of the children's sanatorium,” Fedorov said.

“The Russians also stole all the blood supplies from our hospitals. Now local residents have nowhere to get blood from for a transfusion if the need arises.”

Read also: Ukraine’s secretive partisans make own contribution to country’s victory

According to the mayor, local collaborators are afraid to go to work after the destruction of the base in Melitopol.

The strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine forced the invaders to actively move their bases and hide them in a belt of forest.

Fedorov said there are three more enemy military bases in Melitopol, located next to residential buildings. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are well aware of them, but they understand that the invaders are using the civilians as human shields.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine early on July 4 attacked one of the four Russian military bases in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhya Oblast. The enemy military base was completely destroyed after the attack, the Ukrainian military said.