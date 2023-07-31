Russians surround Crimean bridge with special floating barriers in attempt to ward off more attacks

Damage to the Crimean bridge following a suspected Ukrainian attack on July 17

Fearing more attacks on the Crimean bridge, the Russian military is deploying floating “anti-sabotage booms” next to the illegal structure, which connects Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimea with Russia.

Russian Telegram channel Mash posted a picture apparently showing the assembly of a section of the boom, which resembles ribbed piping. The “pipe” additionally has on top of it a “fence” of vertical metal rods, reinforced with a crosspiece. The barriers are designed to protect against surface and underwater drones, Mash wrote.

“The Crimean bridge was additionally fenced with special anti-sabotage booms – in case of new attempts by Kyiv to commit a terrorist attack. According to our information, in the future, the structures will protect the bridge from attacks throughout its entire length,” Mash wrote in its post.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated that Ukraine would continue to strike military targets on Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula, as well as the Crimean bridge – an important military logistics route for invading Russian forces in Ukraine.

In the latest attack on the night of July17, two explosions rang out on the bridge, after which all traffic on it was stopped. The Russian-installed leader of the occupation administration in Crimea, Serhii Aksyonov, announced there had been an "emergency situation", and the Russian public wrote about serious damage to at least one section of the road bridge. Later, the Russian occupation authorities announced the restoration of railway traffic across the bridge.

A source of NV in the law enforcement agencies reported that Ukraine’s SBU security service and Ukrainian Navy had been involved in the nighttime operation to attack the Crimean Bridge. According to the source, the bridge was attacked by uncrewed surface vessels, or sea drones.

Russian Vice-Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin later said that one span of the road section of the Crimean Bridge cannot be repaired and would have to be replaced.

This is the second case of explosions occurring on the Crimean bridge, which Russia uses to transfer armored vehicles and manpower to support its military occupation of the south of Ukraine. On Oct. 8, 2022, several sections of the road bridge collapsed as a result of a powerful explosion, which also set fire to a train with fuel on the railway section of the bridge. The fire damaged both the track and the bridge structure, but the Russians were able to restore rail traffic shortly after.

The Kremlin regime accused Kyryl Budanov, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine or HUR, of organizing the sabotage.

The HUR has denied the Kremlin’s claims, describing them as them "delusional."

