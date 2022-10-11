Russians surveyed about whether they are ready to "lose" Crimea

STANISLAV POHORILOV — TUESDAY, 11 OCTOBER 2022, 16:53

The Russian authorities are conducting a secret survey to study public opinion regarding the possible loss of control over occupied Crimea.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "Russian state organisations that "study" public opinion in the Russian Federation have received an urgent task to conduct a survey regarding the return of Crimea to Ukrainian control."

Details: One of the key questions of the survey is: "Are Russians ready to fight Ukraine if they lose control over Crimea?"

The survey is being conducted against the background of the explosion on the Crimean Bridge. The National Resistance Center report noted that this event and the recent achievements of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have "undermined the illusion of peace and stability on the peninsula".

In addition, Moscow is concerned about the resistance of the underground in Crimea and the local population’s dissatisfaction with the mobilisation.

The results of the survey should be ready in mid-October. It is unknown whether the authorities will dare to make them public.

Previously:

On 1 October, explosions were heard and black smoke was visible near Belbek airfield in occupied Sevastopol. The occupiers claimed that a plane had caught fire.

Earlier [16 August 2022], the railway in the Dzhankoi district of occupied Crimea was damaged due to an explosion at an ammunition storage site in the village of Maiske; trains from Russia stopped in Vladyslavivka.

On the morning of 8 October, it was reported that a large fire broke out on the railway portion of the Crimean Bridge. The occupying authorities in Crimea claimed that a truck had exploded on the Crimean Bridge. Meanwhile, Volodymyr Konstantinov, the so-called head of the Parliament of Crimea, said that the road surface on the Crimean Bridge was damaged by "Ukrainian vandals".

