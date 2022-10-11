Russians surveyed about whether they are ready to "lose" Crimea

129
Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

STANISLAV POHORILOV TUESDAY, 11 OCTOBER 2022, 16:53

The Russian authorities are conducting a secret survey to study public opinion regarding the possible loss of control over occupied Crimea.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "Russian state organisations that "study" public opinion in the Russian Federation have received an urgent task to conduct a survey regarding the return of Crimea to Ukrainian control."

Details: One of the key questions of the survey is: "Are Russians ready to fight Ukraine if they lose control over Crimea?"

The survey is being conducted against the background of the explosion on the Crimean Bridge. The National Resistance Center report noted that this event and the recent achievements of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have "undermined the illusion of peace and stability on the peninsula".

In addition, Moscow is concerned about the resistance of the underground in Crimea and the local population’s dissatisfaction with the mobilisation.

The results of the survey should be ready in mid-October. It is unknown whether the authorities will dare to make them public.

Previously:

  • On 1 October, explosions were heard and black smoke was visible near Belbek airfield in occupied Sevastopol. The occupiers claimed that a plane had caught fire.

  • Earlier [16 August 2022], the railway in the Dzhankoi district of occupied Crimea was damaged due to an explosion at an ammunition storage site in the village of Maiske; trains from Russia stopped in Vladyslavivka.

  • On the morning of 8 October, it was reported that a large fire broke out on the railway portion of the Crimean Bridge. The occupying authorities in Crimea claimed that a truck had exploded on the Crimean Bridge. Meanwhile, Volodymyr Konstantinov, the so-called head of the Parliament of Crimea, said that the road surface on the Crimean Bridge was damaged by "Ukrainian vandals".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Russia strikes Ukraine cities after Crimea bridge explosion

    President Vladimir Putin on Oct. 10 said Russian forces had attacked several Ukrainian cities in retaliation for an explosion on the Crimean Bridge.

  • Turkey sees 'common understanding' with Russia in need for ceasefire in Ukraine

    Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar observed a "common understanding" regarding the need for a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday, Akar's ministry said in a statement. Akar emphasized the importance of an immediate ceasefire to stop loss of life and establish peace and stability in the region, according to a readout following the call between the two ministers. "The importance of declaring a ceasefire urgently in order to prevent further loss of lives and to re-establish peace and stability in the region was emphasized, and it was gladly observed that there was a common understandıng regarding the ceasefire," the Turkish defence ministry said.

  • Russian attacks on Ukraine intensify after bridge in Crimea blown up

    Natalie Brand reports on increasing number of attacks on Ukraine following bombing of important bridge between Russia and Crimea (10-10-2022)

  • Putin tells IAEA's Grossi that situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant "of concern"

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin told International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi on Tuesday that the situation around Ukraine's Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is "of concern". At a meeting in St Petersburg shown on Russian state television, Putin told Grossi, the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog, that Russia was open for dialogue and would discuss "all issues" concerning the facility's operations.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke with Vladimir Putin before pitching his Ukraine peace plan on Twitter that repeated Kremlin talking points, political scientist says

    Putin told Musk that Russia was "prepared to negotiate," according to Ian Bremmer. Putin's demands later featured in Musk's public Twitter poll.

  • With Regime Strongholds Joining Protests, Iran's Leaders Appear Nervous

    “The Islamic Republic’s collapse—while not inevitable—is no longer inconceivable."

  • U.S. expediting shipment of NASAMS air defenses to Ukraine -White House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is speeding up the shipment of sophisticated NASAMS air defenses to Ukraine, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday, after a devastating missile barrage from Russia. U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskiy in a phone call on Monday to support the country's air defenses as residents took cover from strikes in Kyiv.

  • Biden thinks US needs to 're-evaluate' relationship with Saudi Arabia: White House

    President Joe Biden thinks the United States needs to "re-evaluate" its relationship with Saudi Arabia, especially in light of the decision by the OPEC+ oil cartel to cut production, the White House said Tuesday. "I think the president's been very clear that this is a relationship that we need to continue to re-evaluate, that we need to be willing to revisit," White House spokesman John Kirby said in an interview with CNN. "And certainly in light of the OPEC decision, I think that's where he is."

  • Why questions are swirling about who will buy more than $31 trillion of U.S. debt — and at what price

    U.S. national debt is above $31 trillion for the first time as the Federal Reserve is in retreat from buying it and foreign investors' interest is waning.

  • British spy chief says Russian military 'exhausted' in Ukraine

    The United Kingdom’s top spy chief said Russia is in a “desperate situation,” as its military forces are “exhausted” by an attempted invasion of Ukraine that has now dragged into its eighth month.

  • At least four Russian aircraft intercepted over Ukraine

    According to local officials, Ukrainian air defenses intercepted at least four Russian cruise missiles and UAVs over Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolayiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Odesa oblasts on Oct. 11.

  • Security Service of Ukraine captures saboteurs from Wagner PMC who tortured Ukrainians in Kharkiv Oblast

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 11 OCTOBER 2022, 10:30 The Security Service of Ukraine have eliminated two groups of saboteurs of the Wagner private military company (PMC) in Kharkiv Oblast who tortured Ukrainians; a captured commander of one of these groups provides intelligence information for Ukraine's special services.

  • Kim gives 3 possible reasons why Russia changed missile strike tactics

    OLEKSANDR SHUMILIN - TUESDAY, 11 OCTOBER 2022, 12:39 Vitalii Kim, the Head of Mykolaiv Oblast State Administration, believes that Russia's current tactics of using missile strikes may be aimed at identifying weak spots in the Ukrainian air defence system.

  • Putin is making strategic mistakes because nobody in the Kremlin can tell him he's wrong, UK intelligence chief says

    Putin's lack of "effective internal challenge" is leading to failures on the battlefield, Sir Jeremy Fleming, head of UK intel agency GCHQ, wrote.

  • Putin’s Close Ally Joins War Hours After Revenge-Bombs

    Maxim Guchek/BelTA via ReutersIt was rush hour on a Monday morning, the kids just heading off to school, when the bombs started to fall on Kyiv and war finally returned to the Ukrainian capital.At least 14 people were killed and 100 were wounded in Russian missile attacks on Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine in what President Vladimir Putin confirmed was a reprisal for the attack on a key bridge that connects Russia to occupied Crimea. That blast Saturday, interrupting a crucial re-supply rou

  • Weather chief: Ukraine war may be 'blessing' for climate

    The head of the U.N. weather agency says the war in Ukraine “may be seen as a blessing” from a climate perspective because it is accelerating the development of and investment in green energies over the longer term — even though fossil fuels are being used at a time of high demand now. The comments from Petteri Taalas, secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization, came as the world is facing a shortfall in energy needs — prompted in part by economic sanctions against key oil and natural gas producer Russia — and prices for fossil fuels have risen. Taalas acknowledged that the war in Ukraine has been a “shock for the European energy sector,” and has prompted an upturn in the use of fossil energies.

  • Russia massively imports Shahed UAVs to Belarus, and exports equipment and ammunition

    OLEKSANDR SHUMILIN - TUESDAY, 11 OCTOBER 2022, 11:39 As of 10 October, 32 Iranian-made kamikaze drones Shahed-136 have been delivered to Belarus. Source: Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Quote: "Iranian-made kamikaze drones Shahed-136 (renamed to Geran-2 in the Russian army) are arriving in Belarus.

  • NATO warns Moscow against attacking allies' critical infrastructure

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -NATO told Moscow on Tuesday it would meet attacks on allies' critical infrastructure with a "united and determined response" and was monitoring Russia's nuclear forces closely as the country was "losing on the battlefield" in Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said ahead of a two-day meeting of the Western alliance's defence ministers in Brussels that it had not seen any changes in Russia's nuclear posture, but was "vigilant".

  • Putin's nightmare

    How Russia’s reckless czar is making his worst fears come true

  • Thunberg: Coal worse than keeping German nuclear plants on

    Climate activist Greta Thunberg says it would be "a mistake" for Germany to switch off its nuclear power plants if that means the country must burn more planet-heating coal. The German government is still debating the future of its nuclear plants, long set to be shut down this year, given the specter of a looming energy crisis due to the war in Ukraine. Thunberg, who inspired a youth climate movement with her solo protests outside the Swedish parliament in 2018, told German public broadcaster ARD that it was “a very bad idea to focus on coal when this (nuclear power) is already in place.”