Russians switch from defence to active operations near Bakhmut – Ground Forces commander

Russian troops significantly strengthened their grouping and switched from defence to active operations near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi , Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in an interview with Interfax Ukraine news agency

Quote from Syrskyi: "The situation in the east remains difficult. The enemy does not stop trying to achieve success and attacks our positions daily.

The enemy is particularly active near Kupiansk, where they (the Russians – ed.) are trying to advance on several fronts at once. The enemy significantly strengthened their grouping and switched from defence to active operations on the Bakhmut front."

Details: The Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Russians are attempting to stop the advance of Ukrainian troops there and regain the lost position, using amphibious units. Assault groups from the Storm Z detachments are also used in some areas.

"The enemy's actions are supported by heavy artillery and mortar fire. The use of kamikaze drones is constantly increasing. At the same time, the enemy is suffering heavy losses and cannot achieve their goals thanks to the professional and coordinated actions of our soldiers," Syrskyi said.

Syrskyi says that the defenders of Ukraine continue to "kill the enemy on all fronts".

The commander reported that he had worked with the commanders of military units that operate in the areas where the Russians' main efforts are concentrated so as to quickly respond to the Russians’ actions and develop effective ways to fight back.

Quote: "We discussed all possible ways of using our troops after a detailed review of the features of the enemy's character and method of action. We planned further work.

Of course, you can plan any actions, but their effectiveness depends primarily on the courage and resilience of our soldiers, and the level of their professional training. That's why I always put the moral component and readiness of our servicemen to perform their tasks first."

