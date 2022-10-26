Russians can’t blow up Kakhovka HPP dam now, says military intelligence

12
·1 min read
Kakhovka HPP area in Kherson region
Kakhovka HPP area in Kherson region

“Regarding the Kakhovka HPP. As of today, the Russians have done none of the necessary work, including the required amount of setting charges at the plant, to carry out a full detonation,” he said.

Read also: Kakhovka dam’s destruction would leave Crimea without water for years to come, Danilov says

Yusov also said that the use of nuclear weapons was an unlikely scenario, and if the Kremlin used them it would speed up the end of Russia. However, he said that Russia is a “deficient state, with a deficient government,” so a threat of the use of nuclear weapons remain.

“I mean that it’s a state that ignores humanitarian principles and international law, therefore various provocations may be expected,” the GUR spokesperson said.

According to Ukrainian intelligence’s information, Russian invaders set some charges in the Kakhovka HPP back in April and are currently working on setting charges on sluices and pillars at the dam.

Read also: Threat of Russian attack on Kakhovka HPP: Scenarios and consequences of dam’s destruction

Two KamAZ trucks with no drivers and full of explosives have been placed on the dam, GUR said. Ukraine has called on the UN and the EU to send an international observer mission to the HPP.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Oct. 20 that Russia was preparing to stage a new large-scale terrorist attack – to blow up the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in Kherson Oblast, from where the Ukrainian army’s offensive is gradually driving out the Russian invasion troops.

The Southern Operational Command on Oct. 21 noted that the enemy is probably considering the possibility of blowing up the Kakhovka HPP “as a last resort.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

