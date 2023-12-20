Russians target thermal power plant in frontline region again

The Russians have once again attacked one of DTEK's thermal power plants in a frontline region. [DTEK is the largest private investor in Ukraine's energy industry – ed.] No casualties were reported.

Source: DTEK’s press service

Details: After intense attacks on 20 December, one of DTEK's thermal power plants in the frontline region was reported to have been damaged once again. Damage was caused to the business’s equipment.

Quote from DTEK’s statement: "After the attack was over, energy workers began to deal with the aftermath. We continue to do everything possible to keep Ukraine’s power system operating reliably. Fortunately, no one was injured."

The company added that this is the ninth attack on a frontline thermal power plant in the last two months.

Background:

Earlier it was reported that on 7 December, one of DTEK's thermal power plants in the frontline region suffered damage in a systematic and long-lasting attack. This was the seventh attack on the frontline thermal power plant over the past 1.5 months.

Support UP or become our patron!