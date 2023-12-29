Russians targeted civilian infrastructure and military facilities in its night attack – General Staff report

During a massive missile strike on Ukraine on the night of 28-29 December, the Russian forces attempted to destroy its military, industrial, and critical infrastructure.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Tonight, the enemy launched a massive missile strike on Ukraine, attacking critical infrastructure, industrial, military and civilian facilities.

The enemy used about 160 (...) missiles of various types and assault UAVs.

88 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles and 27 Shahed-136/131 assault UAVs were destroyed by the assets and personnel of Ukrainian air defence."

Background:

On the night of 28-29 December, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine. Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia and other cities were hit.

Over three dozen air targets were downed by Ukrainian air defence over Kyiv, but there are victims and damage to the infrastructure in several areas. Garages and warehouses burned in the Shevchenkivskyi District, along with a number of buildings and the entrance to the Lukianivska metro station taking damage. People were trapped beneath the debris after a warehouse fire in a neighbourhood in Podilskyi District. In Sviatoshynskyi District, an empty multi-storey building went on fire. A private residence and an apartment building sustained damage in the Darnytskyi District.

In the end, out of the 158 air targets the Russians launched towards Ukraine, 114 were destroyed by the air defence network. The Russian Federation, according to the Air Force, employed nearly every kind of weaponry at its disposal.

As of 19:29, about 30 people are known to have been killed, and over 160 were injured in the morning's massive Russian strike on Ukrainian territory.

