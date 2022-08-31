Russians to teach children of occupied Donbas "classic" Ukrainian language

STANISLAV POHORILOV — WEDNESDAY, 31 AUGUST 2022, 6:18 p.m.

At an online meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Minister of Education Sergey Kravtsov boasted that children in the occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions would begin to learn the Ukrainian language.

Source: RBK (or RBC, Russian Business Consulting), a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet)

Quote: "Students [of the occupied Donbas - ed.] will be given the opportunity to continue learning Ukrainian as their native language by decision of parents and teachers."

Details: The Russian minister claimed that special curricula and teaching materials had been developed for this purpose, and teachers had received appropriate professional development.

He added that even "a textbook of the classical Ukrainian language is being prepared".

However, the minister did not explain who exactly "underwent advanced training" and what he meant by "classical textbook".

Background: Russians are blackmailing parents in the recently occupied territories to send their children to russified schools. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called on UNESCO to interfere.

