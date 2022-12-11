Russians temporarily suspended their use of Iranian-made drones due to weather conditions

2
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

The Russians tried to adapt to weather conditions by using Iranian-made kamikaze drones, as the UAVs are sensitive to cold.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the United Coordination Press Centre of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, during the 24/7 national joint newscast, quoted by Ukrinform

Quote: "The tests of those drones took place in slightly different climatic conditions than those in Iran.

Our climatic conditions somewhat differ, and, among other things, they [the Russians - ed.] were mostly concerned about aerodynamics and the possibility of icing in the event of temperature drops, which could affect flight performance."

Details: According to Humeniuk, the pause in the use of Iranian-made drones is motivated by the fact that the Russians tried to adapt to the weather conditions.

She added that now that the temperature in the south of Ukraine is rising, the occupiers decided to launch a group of drones over Odesa Oblast again.

