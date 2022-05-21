Russians threaten to fire on a civilian vessel in Ukrainian territorial waters

DENYS KARLOVSKYI — SATURDAY, 21 MAY 2022, 19:10

The Russian Navy has threatened to fire at a civilian vessel flying the flag of the Republic of Togo which was sailing in the territorial waters of Ukraine.

Source: Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "This morning, the civilian vessel Britta K, under the flag of the Republic of Togo, which was making a transit passage through Ukrainian territorial waters near Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, received a signal from the Russians demanding that it leave the territorial waters of the Russian Federation, otherwise weapons would be used on it."

Details: In an audio recording posted by the Ukrainian Navy, a Russian military officer warns the ship's helmsmen that they are allegedly sailing in Russian territorial waters, although the map shows that the ship is in waters that are considered Ukrainian by international treaties.

The Russian fleet was ready to shoot at a civilian vessel.

Background: The Russians lost a military boat following successful air attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Russian military on Zmiinyi (Snake) Island.