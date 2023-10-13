Russians' train blown up in Melitopol cutting them off petrol and ammunition supply

The Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have reported that they blew up a train belonging to the Russian occupiers in Melitopol on the morning of 13 October, cutting them off from ammunition and petrol supplies on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: Special Operations Forces; National Resistance Center

Quote from the SOF: "Today, on 13 October, a unit of the Resistance Movement of the Special Operations Forces carried out a successful operation in the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol. Thanks to the sabotage actions of our soldiers, a railway line was blown up at 07:30. The explosion damaged the railway track and a train delivering ammunition and fuel to the Russian army.

Additional information on enemy losses is currently being established."

Details: In turn, the Centre of National Resistance reported that "Melitopol partisans" blew up the occupiers' train, which daily transported ammunition and petrol from Crimea to Melitopol and Dniprorudne, and carried damaged equipment and loot in the form of iron ore, grain and other property in the opposite direction.

The controlled explosion damaged 150 metres of railway and a locomotive.

The National Resistance Center said that the occupiers have surrounded the site of the explosion and are trying to hide the fact of the sabotage, unsuccessfully searching for the partisans.

"The partisans are already safe and promise more such explosions in the near future," the Center notes.

The National Resistance Center emphasised that this is the tenth successful railway sabotage in 2023 by partisans in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

