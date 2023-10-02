Russians transfer air defence to Simferopol and equip new defence structures in Crimea

Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC) has said the Russian occupiers are transferring air defence equipment to Simferopol as well as equipping new defensive structures, the so-called dragon's teeth.

Source: NRC, referring to the Crimean underground’s information

Details: The NRC noted that the Russian military has received new orders to increase its defence capabilities on the peninsula.

In particular, the NRC wrote that the transfer of air defence equipment to Simferopol was recorded.

In addition, the Crimean underground recorded the new dragon's teeth fortifications.

Previously: The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) claims to detain supposed "spies" almost daily in temporarily occupied Crimea following a wave of attacks on military facilities located on the peninsula.

Several storage facilities caught fire in Dzhankoi, Russian-occupied Crimea. The Russian occupation administration claims the fire was caused by "debris from an intercepted missile".

Background:

On the morning of 22 September, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported an attack by guided missiles and UAVs on occupied Crimea, with the Russians claiming they had managed to shoot down one missile and two drones.

Later, it was reported that there had been a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol. The Russian Ministry of Defence even acknowledged the death of one soldier, although later the Russian occupiers' defence ministry said that person had gone missing.

Foreign media outlets said that Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles to attack the Black Sea Fleet headquarters.

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that at least nine people, including Russian generals, were killed and 16 wounded in the Ukrainian attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

A successful operation by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine resulted in a missile strike on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol on 22 September.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!