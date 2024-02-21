Russians tried to advance on Dnipro River's left bank in Kherson Oblast 2 times over past day – General Staff report

Over the past day, 51 combat clashes took place at the front line. The Russians launched three missile strikes and 84 airstrikes, and fired 71 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 21 February

Details: On the Kupiansk front, the Russians made two attempts to attack near Synkivka and Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian attacks near Terny and Vyimka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled an attack near Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by their aircraft, tried to improve their tactical position.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 Russian attacks near Stepove, Lastochkyne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the Russians near Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). Here, the Russians tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops 10 times.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled seven Russian attacks west of Verbove and near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Russians did not abandon their intention to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, two attempts to storm the positions of Ukrainian troops were made during the day.

Quote: "Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s Air Force struck 10 areas where Russian military personnel was concentrated and two enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. The Air Force also destroyed another Su-34 fighter-bomber and three reconnaissance UAVs.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck at five areas where Russian military personnel weapons and equipment were concentrated, two fuel depots, three command posts, eight artillery pieces and one enemy radar station."

