Russians tries to improve tactical positions on Avdiivka front – General Staff

Photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Within the past 24 hours, 47 combat encounters occurred on the front. The Russians launched six missile attacks, 42 airstrikes and 18 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "During the day, the aircraft of the Defence Forces of Ukraine struck 12 areas where the enemy manpower was concentrated.

Rocket Forces units struck three air defence systems, three artillery systems, a radio electronic warfare station and a command post belonging to the Russians."

Details: On the Shakhtarsk, Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

On the Bakhmut front, the Defence Forces repelled four attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians were trying to improve their tactical positions, but to no avail.

On the Avdiivka front, the Defence Forces repelled nine Russian attacks near the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, and 19 more near Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast. There, the Russians, supported by aircraft, were trying to improve their tactical positions, but to no avail.

On the Marinka front, the Defence Forces continue deterring the Russians near the settlements of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians, supported by aircraft, were trying to improve their tactical positions 11 times, but to no avail.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Defence Forces repelled a Russian attack near the settlement of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Russians were unsuccessfully trying to take back the positions they had lost.

The Russians do not abandon their efforts to push the Ukrainian forces out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. During the day, the Russians carried out eight unsuccessful assault actions, but the Ukrainian soldiers kept holding their positions and inflicting heavy losses on the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!