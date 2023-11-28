Russians try to advance on Bakhmut front, where Ukrainian Armed Forces repel 28 attacks − General Staff report

The Russian occupiers actively assaulted the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts. Over the past day, the Defence Forces repelled more than 50 attacks here.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 28 November

Quote from the General Staff: "Over the past day, there were 84 combat clashes. In total, the enemy launched one missile and eight airstrikes and carried out 20 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and settlements.

During this day, the Russian invaders launched an airstrike on Ukraine, using one Shahed-136/131 attack UAV, and the enemy drone was destroyed."

Details: Stepova Novoselivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka and Novoukrainka, Donetsk Oblast were hit by air strikes.

More than 130 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson oblasts came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 28 Russian attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk Oblast. The Defence Forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses on the Russians in manpower and equipment and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces on the Avdiivka front, the Russians do not give up trying to surround Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the defence, causing significant losses to the Russians. Russian offensive actions east of Novobakhmutivka, northeast of Berdychiv, Avdiivka, Opytne, Sieverne and south of Tonenke in Donetsk Oblast were unsuccessful. The Defence Forces repelled 23 attacks there.

On the Lyman front, Russia conducted assault operations in the areas of Stelmakhivka and Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast and Terniv, Yampolivka and Torske, Donetsk Oblast. Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 attacks there.

On the Marinka front, Russians, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assault operations in Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast. The Defence Forces repelled nine attacks there.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces on the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the areas of Synkivka and Petropavlivka, Kharkiv Oblast. The Defence Forces repelled three attacks there.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians three times unsuccessfully tried to restore their lost position near Robotyne and Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

At the same time, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to advance on the Melitopol front, causing losses to the occupation forces in manpower and equipment and exhausting Russia along the entire contact line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Group of Forces on the Kherson front, Ukrainian forces are holding their positions on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River [which is largely Russian-controlled - ed.], engaging in counter-battery fire, and successfully targeting the Russian rear.

Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front.

In the area of responsibility of Operational Command Pivnich (North), on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains unchanged.

On the Sivershchyna and Sivershchyna fronts, the Russians maintain a military presence in the border areas and conduct active sabotage activities to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening areas.

Units of the Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck the command post and three clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!