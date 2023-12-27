Russians try to advance near Serebrianka Forest and capture Synkivka

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Сommander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that the Russians are advancing on the Lyman front to dislodge Ukrainian troops from the Serebrianka Forest, and trying to capture Synkivka at any cost on the Kupiansk front.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy continues intense offensive operations on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Siversk, and Bakhmut fronts.

On the Kupiansk front, the enemy seeks to capture Synkivka at any cost and create conditions for the blockade of Kupiansk.

After sustaining losses, they are regrouping their units and increasing efforts by relocating forces from other fronts. The overall personnel count of the assaulting enemy units exceeds two thousand."

Details: The Russian army resumed intensive offensive operations to displace Ukrainian troops from the Serebrianka Forest area and expand the Torskyi Salient on the Lyman front. Also, the Russians do not give up attempts to capture Terny and exit to the Chornyi Zherebets ("Black Stallion") River.

On the Siversk front, the Russians are trying to develop an offensive near Spirne and Bilohorivka. They conduct training of assault units from the number of airborne units to develop the offensive near Soledar and Siversk.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians are trying to seize Bohdanivka and regain their lost position in the districts of Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, and Andriivka.

Quote: "Despite the challenging situation, our soldiers, demonstrating exceptional professionalism and courage, are holding back the enemy's advance and inflicting significant losses on them. In just the past week, the occupiers have lost over three thousand personnel on the eastern front, with more than a thousand of them killed. Additionally, 361 units of enemy equipment have been destroyed or damaged, including 43 tanks, 83 infantry fighting vehicles, and 69 artillery systems."

Background: On 26 December, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, denied reports about the successes of the Russian army near the village of Synkivka in the Kupiansk district.

Support UP or become our patron!