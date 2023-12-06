Russians try to advance on seven fronts – General Staff

Over the past day, the Russians tried to advance on seven fronts, with a total of 83 combat clashes taking place.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 6 December

Quote: "The enemy launched two missile strikes, 71 airstrikes and 65 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks near Synkivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Defence Forces repelled six Russian attacks, who, with the support of aviation, tried to drive Ukrainian units from their positions near Terni, Vesele and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, the Defence Forces repelled 10 Russian attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 29 Russian attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Tonenke and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops.

On the Marinka front, the Defence Forces continue to hold back the Russians near Krasnohorivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aviation, launched 13 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack near Novodonetsk in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Defence Forces repelled five Russian attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

The Defence Forces continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River on the Kherson front. They continue to inflict fire damage on the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!