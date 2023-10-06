Russians try to attack on six fronts, Ukraine's Defence Forces repel all attempts – General Staff report

During the day, 28 combat clashes took place on the front lines of Ukraine. The Russians launched 2 missile- and 57 airstrikes and carried out 43 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 6 October

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks near Sinkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the defence forces repelled five Russian attacks in the area east of Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to restore lost position in the area south of Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the defence forces successfully repelled about 10 Russian attacks near Marinka and Novomykhailivka during the day.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the defenders repelled Russian attacks near Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast and Pryiutne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the defence forces successfully repelled Russian attacks in the area northeast of Novoprokopivka.

Quote: "At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue their offensive operation on the Melitopol front and offensive (assault) operations on the Bakhmut front, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces and exhausting enemy units along the entire line of contact.

During the day, the Air Force carried out 11 strikes on the areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, and three more on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery units damaged one control point, one anti-aircraft defence device, six artillery devices, one area of concentration of personnel and 1 electronic warfare station of the enemy."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!