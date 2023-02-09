Russians try to break through border guard positions, lose personnel, retreat

On Wednesday, the Russian occupiers tried to break through the defence of the Ukrainian border guards on one of the fronts of Donetsk Oblast in small groups; they lost personnel and retreated.

Source: Press office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports that the rifle units of the Russian occupying forces tried to break through the line of defence of the border guards and develop an offensive in case of success.

Russian troops, as reported by the border guards, planned to wedge themselves into the area of fire positions of the Ukrainian defenders in small tactical groups.

However, they could not pass through the area of fire damage. Russians also used a reserve to reach the stronghold.

Quote: "The enemy's infantry move was stopped by the mortar fire of border guards. The attackers reduced the offensive pace and laid down.

Constant fire from mortars, small arms, and group weapons forced the Russians to retreat. The attempt to break through cost the invaders casualties – 5 people were killed and 13 wounded."

