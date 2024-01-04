Russians try to knock out Ukrainian forces from bridgeheads on Dnipro's left bank – General Staff report

Photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the afternoon of 4 January, the Russian forces carried out six unsuccessful assault actions, trying to knock out the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The Russians also carried out assaults in the area on the Marinka, Avdiivka, Kupiansk, Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 4 January

Quote: "The invaders do not abandon the intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. During the day, the enemy made six unsuccessful assault actions, but Ukrainian soldiers continued to hold their positions and caused significant losses to the invaders.

During the day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked 10 clusters of Russian personnel and two enemy command posts.

Units of Rocket Forces targeted an air defence system, four artillery pieces, an electronic warfare station and three command posts."

Details: During the day, 44 combat clashes occurred. In total, the Russians inflicted six missile strikes and 14 airstrikes and carried out 13 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and settlements.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintain a military presence in the border areas, conduct sabotage and reconnaissance activities, attack settlements and increase the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

About 15 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar strikes.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukraine’s Armed Forces repelled two Russian attacks near Synkivka and east of Petropavlivka, Kharkiv Oblast. Around 10 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. They fired artillery and mortars at more than 10 settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine’s forces repelled Russian attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian defences. Over 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Avdiivka front, the Ukrainian soldiers repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove and Avdiivka and another nine attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russian forces unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation. Around 10 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Armed Forces continue to restrain the Russians in the vicinity of Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast, where they tried to break through the Ukrainian defences seven times with the support of aviation.

The Russians also launched an airstrike near Heorhiivka, Donetsk Oblast. Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Paraskoviivka came under artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. More than 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukraine’s forces repelled seven attacks near Robotyne and northwest of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Russians unsuccessfully tried to restore their lost position. Over 15 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

