Russians try to launch an assault on Avdiivka front, 20 attacks repelled – General Staff report

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced that the defence forces repelled 20 Russian attacks on the Adviivka front on the evening of 20 October.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 18:00 on 20 October

Details: There were 77 combat clashes over the course of the past 24 hours. The Russians launched 5 missile- and 33 airstrikes in total, and carried out 32 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled around 20 Russian attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast, and 3 more attacks near Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled a Russian attack east of Nevske in Luhansk Oblast.

The defence forces repelled another 10 attacks on the Bakhmut front in the areas of Bohdanivka, Khromove and Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

The Russians used aircraft to carry out unsuccessful offensive operations near Avdiivka, Novokalynove, Stepove and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast on the Avdiivka front. The defence forces repelled 20 Russian attacks there.

Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 15 Russian attacks near Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast on the Marinka front.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks near Zolota Nyva, Staromaiorske and Rivnopil in Donetsk Oblast on the Shakhtarsk front.

The Russians carried out unsuccessful offensive operations near Poltavka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the Zaporizhzhia front. Apart from that, the Russians tried to regain lost positions near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, but were unsuccessful.

Quote: "At the same time, Ukraine’s defence forces are continuing to lead an offensive operation on the Melitopol front and offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut front, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment and exhausting Russian forces along the contact line."

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted seven attacks on clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment and four strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems.

