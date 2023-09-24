Russians try to regain their positions near Klishchiivka and Avdiivka but to no avail – General Staff

The Russian forces tried to retake the positions they lost near the settlements of Klishchiivka and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast on 24 September, but to no avail.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 24 September

Details: During the day, 24 combat encounters occurred. The Russians launched a missile attack and 44 air strikes and carried out 52 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of the Ukrainian forces and Ukrainian settlements. The Russian terrorist attacks resulted in civilians being killed and injured. Private residential houses and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains complicated.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there were no significant changes to the operational situation, and no signs of the formation of offensive groupings of the Russians were recorded. Separate units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing missions in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintain a military presence in border areas and continue launching attacks on Ukrainian settlements from the territory of Russia. An airstrike was launched near the settlement of Stepne in Sumy Oblast. Over 15 settlements were attacked from artillery and mortars, including Moshchenka and Karpovychi in Chernihiv Oblast; Yablunivka, Riasne and Pozhnia in Sumy Oblast; Odnorobivka, Baranivka, Vovchansk, Vilkhuvatka and Stroivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Cherneshchyna in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoyehorivka in Luhansk Oblast. More than 10 settlements were attacked by artillery and mortars by the Russians, mainly Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Russians were not conducting offensive actions. Airstrikes were launched near the settlements of Nevske in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. Artillery and mortar attacks were launched on over 10 settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Novosadove, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Ukrainian forces have successfully repelled Russian attacks to the east from the settlement of Bohdanivka and to the south-east from the settlement of Bila Hora in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians tried to retake the positions they had lost near the settlement of Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail. Airstrikes were launched near the settlements of Klishchiivka, Andriivka and New-York in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements were under Russian artillery and mortar fire, specifically Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Druzhba and New-York in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians tried to retake the positions they had lost near the settlement of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail. An airstrike was launched near Avdiivka. The settlements of Avdiivka and Kralivka in Donetsk Oblast were attacked by artillery and mortars.

On the Marinka front, the Ukrainian forces successfully repelled 11 Russian attacks near the settlement of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians launched an airstrike near the settlement of Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements, including Hostre, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Pobieda, Pervomaiske and Paraskoviivka in Donetsk Oblast, were attacked by the Russians.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske and Zelene Pole in Donetsk Oblast. Nearly 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Blahodatne, Urozhaine and Rivnopil in Donetsk Oblast, were attacked by artillery and mortars.

On the Melitopol front, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue conducting the offensive operation. They successfully repelled Russian attacks near the settlement of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Russians launched airstrikes near Verbove, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 10 settlements were attacked by artillery and mortars, including Levadne, Huliaipole, Yehorivka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Plavni in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Beryslav, Odradokamianka, Burhunka and Olhivka in Kherson Oblast. Nearly 10 settlements in Kherson Oblast were attacked by artillery and mortars, including Kozatske, Olhivka, Tokarivka, Dniprovske, Kizomys and Stanislav.

During the day, the aircraft of the Defence Forces of Ukraine launched eight attacks on the areas of concentration of manpower, armament and military equipment of the Russians.

Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two anti-aircraft systems, four artillery pieces and an ammunition storage of the Russians.

