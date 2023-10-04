Russians try to regain positions near Hryhorivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast – General Staff

On 4 October, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russian invaders unsuccessfully tried to reclaim their lost positions near settlements of Hryhorivka and Andriivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: report of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on 4 October

Details: In total, 45 military clashes occurred at the front during the day. The Russians launched five missile attacks and 43 airstrikes, and carried out 30 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

Ukrainian aviation carried out 13 strikes on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian military.

Units of the missile forces hit a control point, three clusters of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 10 artillery systems and an ammunition depot belonging to the Russians.

Quote: "On the Kupiansk front, the defence forces repelled an enemy attack in the area north of Zybyn, Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, we repelled five enemy attacks east of Makiivka, Luhansk Oblast, and northwest of Dibrova, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, we repelled all Russian attacks in Avdiivka and Lastochkyne, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, during the day, the Defence Forces successfully repelled eight enemy attacks in the area of Marinka, Donetsk Oblast, six attacks in the area of Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, our defenders repelled an attack near the village of Zolota Nyva, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Defence Forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Verbove and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!