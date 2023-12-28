Russians try to repair observation posts and resume aerial attacks on Kherson Oblast's left bank

Photo: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Russian occupying forces are continuing their attempts to drive Ukrainian troops from their positions on Kherson Oblast's left bank.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Quote: "The enemy elements, under pressure from their command, are trying to rebuild observation posts to replace the destroyed ones, conduct aerial reconnaissance, exert pressure with artillery bombardment, resume launches of guided bomb/missile units and use attack drones against settlements in Kherson Oblast and the bank of the Dnipro-Buh Estuary in Mykolaiv Oblast opposite Kinburn Spit."

Details: However, Ukrainian troops repelled 13 Russian attacks. Having suffered losses on the line of contact, the Russians were forced to retreat to their original positions, the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south reported.

The Russians launched three airstrikes using seven guided missiles against the settlements of Zmiivka, Dudchany, Novoberyslav and Chervonyi Maiak (Kherson Oblast) over the past 24 hours (from 07:00 to 07:00). Private houses were damaged by Russian strikes.

Background: On 25 December, Yurii Ignat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, reported that Russian forces had reduced their aircraft activity in Kherson Oblast following the downing of three Russian Su-34 strike aircraft on 22 December.

Support UP or become our patron!