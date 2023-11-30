Russians try to reproduce Seababy Ukrainian drone from fragments

The Russians are trying to reproduce the Ukrainian Seababy uncrewed surface vessel (USV) in order to use it against Ukraine.

Source: sources of Ukrainska Pravda in security services

Details: Reportedly, the Russians managed to put together a "relatively functional" model of the Ukrainian Seababy from the remains of several USVs found at attack sites.

Quote: "At the moment the device was delivered to the 388th Naval special reconnaissance point of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia.

It is being thoroughly studied and re-programmed in lab conditions. The occupiers hope that they will be able to use the drone against the Ukrainian military in the future.

The occupiers are once again trying to compensate for the absence of their own technologies at the expense of Ukrainian and Western developments."

For reference: The USVs that successfully attacked the Crimean Bridge, as well as the Russian amphibious assault ship Olenegorsky Gornyak and the SIG tanker, are the Ukrainian Security Service's own technical development. They were called SeaBaby.

