Russians try to storm Ukrainian position in left-bank Kherson Oblast – General Staff

The Defence Forces have continued to expand their foothold on the Kherson front, while the Russians made eight attempts to drive Ukrainian troops from their positions, all of which were repelled.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 20 December

Quote: "Due to the lack of domestically produced ammunition, the Russian occupation forces are forced to use low-quality artillery and mortar shells supplied by North Korea. Because of the unsatisfactory condition of such ammunition, there are numerous cases of it exploding right in the barrels of the occupiers' guns and mortars, which leads to the loss of the invaders’ weapons and personnel. In particular, such cases have been recorded in the Dnepr grouping of troops, commanded by General Teplinsky."

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks near the settlement of Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled six Russian attacks near Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast) and east of Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast). The Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing to inflict losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russians and are consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces persisted in holding back the Russians, as they have never ceased their attempts to encircle the town of Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line, inflicting significant losses on the Russians. The Ukrainian army repelled 26 Russian attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove and Avdiivka, and 9 more south of Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders are holding back the Russians near Krasnohorivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), repelling 13 attacks in the area.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians attempted no offensive (assault) actions.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian troops repelled 12 Russian attacks west of the villages of Novopokrovka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Meanwhile, on the Melitopol front, Ukrainian defenders are taking active steps to inflict losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russians, exhausting them along the entire line of contact.

A total of 87 combat engagements took place over the past 24 hours. The Russians launched a missile strike and 26 airstrikes and bombarded the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas 87 times using multiple-launch rocket systems.

The Ukrainian Air Force struck six areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, a command post, three artillery pieces and four ammunition storage points belonging to the Russians.

