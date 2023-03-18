Russians try to surround Avdiivka, lose nearly two companies of soldiers

The Russian occupiers want to encircle Avdiivka in order to localise all of Ukraine's defence forces in this area. Just yesterday, they lost almost two companies of military personnel, said Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi, the Head of the United Press Center of the Defence Forces of the Tavriia front.

Source: Dmytrashkivskyi on the air of the telethon

Dmytrashkivskyi Quote: "During the past day, the enemy 21 times tried to attack the positions in the area of Avdiivka and Mariinka, but without any success.

The enemy lost about two companies killed and wounded yesterday.

In the area of Avdiivka and Mariinka, the unit of the 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation was joined by a special purpose unit of the 98th Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces. This is a reinforcement, but the morale and psychological state of this unit is lacking."

Details: He explained that the main plan of the Kremlin is to encircle Avdiivka in order to localise all the defence forces stationed in this city.

