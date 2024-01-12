Russians trying to create naval base in occupied part of Georgia – Defence Intelligence Chief

Ukrainian intelligence has stated that due to Ukrainian attacks on the Russian Navy, the occupiers are trying to establish a naval base in Ochamchire in the occupied territory of Georgia.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine; Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with Le Monde

Quote: "We regularly attack the enemy's navy and port facilities, so the Russians had to move everything to the southeast in a hurry. They are trying to create a naval base in Ochamchire on the occupied territory of Georgia."

Details: Budanov said that the northern part of the Black Sea is under Ukraine's control, as are gas production platforms.

In addition, the maritime export corridors, which are very important for the Ukrainian economy, are functioning again, despite the risks posed by the war.

Background:

Last year, it became known that Russia was planning to establish a naval base on the Black Sea coast of Russian-occupied Georgian Abkhazia.

Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, said in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda that any ship flying the flag of the Russian Navy would be a "legitimate target" for Ukraine.

