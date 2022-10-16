Russians are trying to put all their forces together in Ukraines south but even nature is on side of Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — SUNDAY, 16 OCTOBER 2022, 13:20

Russian troops are trying to form a group on the southern front, but they have enormous problems with the supply of weapons and equipment.

Source:Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the united coordinating press centre of the defence forces of the south of Ukraine, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast on 16 October

Quote: "The situation on the front line itself is quite tense, as the enemy is trying to gather up all available forces in a so-called fist to inflict losses.

But still, it constantly (has difficulties- ed.) and the mobilised reinforcement is running away (from the moment of the military enlistment, conscripts are looking for ways to surrender)…

The situation with equipment, supplies, and logistics is very critical because the reserves [for the Russian occupiers - ed.] were pulled up through the Crimean Bridge – almost 75% of the supplies.

And now even the sea is on our side, even nature is against them having something functioning there [on the front line - ed.]. Ferries are stopped because of the wind. It is impossible to communicate between points through the (Kerch) Strait. Therefore, they really suffer from the lack of equipment, ammunition, and military equipment."

Details: Humeniuk has explained that by pulling up reserves from Crimea, the invaders do not even bother to transfer them [the reserves - ed.] to the right bank of the Dnipro, where the fighting is actually unfolding and where they are waiting for this reinforcement. On the contrary, they are looking for ways to pull up what is still functioning from the right to the left bank.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!