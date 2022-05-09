Russians unable to show Putin's parade in the occupied territories of Ukraine

OLENA ROSHCHINA — MONDAY, 9 MAY 2022, 13:13

On 9 May, during a parade in Moscow and Vladimir Putin's speech, the broadcast from a Russian satellite to the occupied Ukrainian regions was not delivered.

Source: State Special Communications Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Russian propaganda, spread by its leader Putin, failed today to deliver its false messages to Ukrainians living in the temporarily occupied territories.



"During the parade and the speech of the leader of the aggressor’s country in the capital of the enemy state, which was broadcast by all Russian propaganda channels, the broadcast from the Russian satellite to the occupied Ukrainian regions was suddenly turned off."