Russians unsettled by attacks on borderlands, expert says

Pillars of smoke in Belgorod
“Reports from multiple sources suggest there were significant explosions in several (Russian) cities yesterday – Rostov-on-Don and Taganrog,” said Musienko.

“Powerful explosions, detonations of some sort, with shockwaves heard across several cities.”

According to Musienko, as Ukraine reclaims its territories near the Russian border, they are coming under threat of Russian shelling from across the border, which in turn introduces the need to degrade Moscow’s ability to launch such attacks.

Read also: How Russia’s defeat in Kharkiv Oblast will affect the course of the war — NV analysis

“We need to be prepared to use various weapons to strike at the Russian positions where they have equipment that can launch artillery and missile attacks on our territory,” the expert said.

That’s exactly what Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny wrote in a recent article, Musienko noted.

“It’s a question of capability; a question of weapons and medium-range missiles serving as a deterrent,” Musienko said.

“If the enemy is aware that we can target his military infrastructure..., he will think twice (before shelling Ukrainian territory). Either way, a partial spillover of the conflict into Russia itself disturbs the Russian public.”

Musienko added that recurring explosions in Crimea and Russia proper are becoming a psychological deterrent, at least for the Russian citizens.

Read also: Russians fleeing cities occupied since 2014, says Luhansk governor

“Their society now understands that the war is not in some far-away place..., but right on their doorstep, and it was brought there by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his team,” Musienko said.

“And that is a sort of a deterrent.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

    Among the boarded-up windows and blast-scarred buildings of Ukraine’s second-largest city, where Russian missiles and rockets strike during the day and the night, fear forms the backdrop of life. As Ukrainian forces advance in their counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region, pushing Russian forces out of territory they have held for months, strikes have continued unabated on the city, already hammered by artillery during months of war. A missile strike on a power station Sunday night sparked a major fire and plunged Kharkiv into darkness for hours.