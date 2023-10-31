Russians unsuccessfully try to attack on 6 fronts – General Staff

Russian occupiers have tried to storm Ukrainian positions in Ukraine’s east, regain their lost position near Klishchiivka and surround Avdiivka, but were unsuccessful, with a total of 36 combat clashes taking place on the front over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 31 October

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, the Russians engaged in unsuccessful assault operations near the settlement of Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast), where Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russian army failed in its attempts to regain its lost positions near Klishchiivka, where Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are carrying on their assault operations south of the city of Bakhmut (Donetsk Oblast), inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russians, and consolidating their own positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, the Russians are persisting in their attempts to encircle Avdiivka. However, Ukrainian soldiers are holding the line, inflicting heavy losses on the Russian occupying forces. A Russian offensive near the populated areas of Avdiivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast) failed, as the Ukrainian defenders repelled over five Russian attacks there.

On the Marinka front, the Russians led unsuccessful assault operations near the settlements of Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 15 Russian attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia fronts, Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian attack near Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast).

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defence Forces are pursuing their offensive on the Melitopol front, inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces and exhausting them along the entire frontline.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian Defence Forces are leading their counter-battery operations, striking the Russian rear.

On the Lyman front, the Russians did not carry out any offensive operations.

There were no significant changes in the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, undertaking sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from being deployed to vulnerable areas, and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

The Ukrainian Air Force delivered 19 airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment over the past 24 hours, and 1 more strike on a Russian anti-aircraft missile system. Moreover, the Ukrainian air defence units destroyed 12 attack UAVs, 2 air-launched guided missiles and 6 reconnaissance UAVs belonging to the Russians.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck an air defence system, five clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, nine artillery pieces and six other crucial targets belonging to the Russians.

