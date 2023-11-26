Russians want to encircle Avdiivka with support from aircraft; Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel 23 attacks – General Staff

Ukrainian defenders have repelled 23 attacks on the Avdiivka front over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 26 November

Details: A total of 58 combat clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces took place during the past day. In total, the Russians launched 4 missile strikes and 109 airstrikes and carried out 59 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Yesterday the Russians launched another airstrike on Ukraine using 87 attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type. All Russian drones were destroyed. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, there are people injured among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. In addition, on this day, the Russians again attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 UAVs. Information about the aftermath of these attacks is currently being established.

Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts were hit by airstrikes.

More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson oblasts came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted assault operations near Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast), where the Defence Forces repelled four attacks.

The Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions on the Lyman front.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 10 Russian attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast). The defence forces of Ukraine continued their assault south of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, the Russians, with the support of aircraft, continued trying to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are firmly holding the defence, inflicting significant losses on the Russians. Offensive actions by the Russians near Stepove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and south of Novokalynove (Donetsk Oblast) were unsuccessful. Here, Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 attacks.

On the Marinka front, the Russians carried out assaults near Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Defence Forces repelled nine attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults south of Zolota Nyva and east of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to restore their lost position near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast eight times.

At the same time, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces, and exhausting the Russians along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian soldiers are maintaining their positions on the left bank of Dnipro, continuing to conduct counter-battery operations, and inflicting fire damage on the Russian rear.

In the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Defence Forces carried out 11 strikes on areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit 11 areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, four artillery pieces, a command post and a Russian ammunition storage point.

