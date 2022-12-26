Russians want to reach administrative border of Donetsk Oblast by end of year

13
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

The Russian occupiers have set themselves the goal of reaching the administrative border of Donetsk Oblast by the end of this year.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "They [Russians – ed.] have set themselves the goal of reaching the [administrative – ed.] borders of Donetsk Oblast by the end of the calendar year."

Details: Maliar said that the city of Bakhmut is "our eastern fortress" now, where Russians have concentrated the most military equipment and weapons.

"There [on the Bakhmut front – ed.] was a slight advance, but the enemy was pushed out. As of today, the enemy is trying to surround the city, but they are also not succeeding," the Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine said.

Read also: Invincibility centre Bakhmut. What is happening at the most difficult axis of the front

Background: 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories