Russians want to reach administrative border of Donetsk Oblast by end of year

The Russian occupiers have set themselves the goal of reaching the administrative border of Donetsk Oblast by the end of this year.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "They [Russians – ed.] have set themselves the goal of reaching the [administrative – ed.] borders of Donetsk Oblast by the end of the calendar year."

Details: Maliar said that the city of Bakhmut is "our eastern fortress" now, where Russians have concentrated the most military equipment and weapons.

"There [on the Bakhmut front – ed.] was a slight advance, but the enemy was pushed out. As of today, the enemy is trying to surround the city, but they are also not succeeding," the Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine said.

Read also: Invincibility centre Bakhmut. What is happening at the most difficult axis of the front

Background:

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has observed that the Russian forces’ rate of advance on the Bakhmut front has slowed and suggested that the invaders will initiate a tactical or operational pause.

According to Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson of the Eastern grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Eastern front is currently the epicentre of Ukraine’s armed resistance against Russians, with the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts and some parts of Luhansk Oblast being the main hotspots.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!