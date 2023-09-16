Russians welcome Kim Jong Un to Vladivostok

STORY: On Wednesday (September 13) Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kim would see Russian navy drills near the city and visit local university and sea research facilities.

The Kremlin said on Friday (September 15) that Russia and North Korea had not signed any agreements on military matters or on any other areas during Kim's visit to Russia this week.

South Korea and the United States said on Friday that military cooperation between North Korea and Russia was a violation of U.N. sanctions against Pyongyang, and that the allies would ensure there is a price to pay.