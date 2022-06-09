Russians withdraw Buryat troops from Sievierodonetsk because theyre dropping like flies - Haidai

ALYONA MAZURENKO – THURSDAY, 9 JUNE 2022, 20:13

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that the Russians have withdrawn the remaining Buryat troops from Sievierodonetsk because they are significantly weaker than the Ukrainian troops.

Source: Haidai on Facebook

Quote: "They’re dropping like flies. The Ruscists have withdrawn the remaining Buryats from Sievierodonetsk because they can’t withstand the fights with the Ukrainian defenders.

Fierce fighting is continuing in Sievierodonetsk. The Buryats have retreated because they are significantly weaker than our defenders."

Details: According to Haidai, Russian occupation forces are intensively firing on Lysychansk with high-calibre weapons, which can penetrate concrete.

The residents of Lysychansk are in extreme danger, even in shelters.

There is no fighting in the city or on its outskirts.

In addition, fighting is continuing in the towns and villages of the Hirske and Popasna hromadas [amalgamated territorial communities - ed.].

Haidai added that the level of the Siverskyi Donets river has fallen due to the hot weather, meaning that the Russian forces might attempt another crossing.

According to Haidai, Russia’s losses in Luhansk Oblast far exceed those of Ukraine.

