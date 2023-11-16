Russia's 6th Air Force Army commander found dead under suspicious circumstances

Lieutenant General Vladimir Sviridov, former commander of the 6th Air Force and Air Defense Forces Army of the Russian Federation, has been found dead in his home in the Stavropol Krai.

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza, citing Baza Telegram channel; Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti and Kommersant media

Details: A source of RIA Novosti says that the body of a woman was found next to Sviridov, her identity is being determined. Baza and Kommersant claim that it is the general's wife.

Kommersant reports that the bodies were found on the afternoon of 15 November, lying together in bed.

The 68-year-old general and his 72-year-old wife lived in a house in the settlement of Andzhievskii, which is part of the city of Mineralnye Vody.

Reportedly, Sviridov and his wife passed away a week ago.

A source from RIA Novosti stated that there were no signs of violent death.

One version indicates that they could have died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Still, experts from the local City Gas Service did not find an excess of the norm of carbon monoxide in the house after measurements, Kommersant reports.

It is so far unknown what was the cause of death of Vladimir and Tetiana Sviridov.

The investigation is being conducted by the regional directorate of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia.

For reference: Vladimir Sviridov was a commander of 6th Army of the Air Force and Air Defence of Russia from 2005 to 2009.

Radio Liberty remarked that soldiers from the units of the 6th Army participated in the war against Ukraine. Sviridov has not publicly commented on it, his participation in the armed conflict was not announced.

