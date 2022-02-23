Russia's accusations are 'absurd:' Ukrainian foreign minister asks for swift action
At the United Nations, Ukraine calls out "absurd" allegations from Russia after Putin authorized the use of military force near the border.
The real reason Putin played a pussycat during the Trump presidency
Ginni Thomas' hard-driving style alienated one of Trump's aides so much that the staffer described her as a "wrecking ball," per NYT Magazine.
Pete Hegseth cooked up a weird new explanation for the ex-president's effusive praise of the Russian leader.
The White House press secretary said the letter was "very long" and the script "lovely."
ATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty ImagesJERUSALEM—Former Polish President Aleksander Kwaśniewski has sat across a table from Vladimir Putin on dozens of occasions. Having traded jabs with the Russian president through countless conflicts during his 10-year-long-tenure—most notably when he helped Ukraine get rid of a pro-Russia president who came to power after an allegedly fraudulent election—Kwaśniewski has never been known to back down from a face-off with Putin.Now, with the Russian president
During a moment of peril in Europe, Pompeo is taking to cable news and social media to praise Russian President Vladimir Putin and chastise the Biden administration.
Barrett benefited from the political machinations of Sen. Mitch McConnell that helped put her on the Supreme Court.
Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's press secretary, said on Tuesday that recording meetings in advance wasn't unusual.
Former CIA director and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta on Wednesday said that there's a lot at stake as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalates.In an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Panetta said that "I think what's at stake is whether we've learned the lessons from World War II, that we can't allow a tyrant to invade a sovereign democracy and get away with it." "That's the most important lesson we've got to learn at this moment...
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday brought a formal end to former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of White House records sought by the Democratic-led congressional panel investigating last year's deadly attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. The court's decision to formally reject Trump's appeal follows its Jan. 19 order that led to the documents being handed over to the House of Representatives investigative committee by the federal agency that stores government and historical records. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Dec. 9 upheld a lower court ruling that Trump had no basis to challenge President Joe Biden's decision to allow the records to be handed over to the House of Representatives select committee.
At 47, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, has spent half his life hitting out at claims that he plans to succeed his father.
(Bloomberg) -- The fortunes of Russia’s super-rich have tumbled $32 billion this year, with the escalating conflict in Ukraine poised to make that wealth destruction much larger. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateActivision to Delay Next Year’s Planned Call of Du
BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is "not Ukraine" and has always been an inalienable part of China, China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, as Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called for the island to beef up vigilance on military activities in response to the crisis. The comments come after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson flagged the risk for Taiwan in a warning last week about the damaging worldwide consequences if Western nations failed to fulfil their promises to support Ukraine's independence.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said today that the county will relax its indoor mask-wearing requirement this week, allowing vaccinated people to remove masks in indoor spaces where people are checked for proof of vaccination. She says the change could take effect by Friday. “This puts us significantly closer to aligning with the State,” […]
Many potential users reported Truth Social failed to admit them in its opening day
Fox News reached out to the Russian dictator a second time for an interview, but also reached out to Ukrainian President Zelensky
For years, the actor Tom Arnold occupied himself with a singular goal: ending Donald Trump's presidency. And what does he have to show for it? "My ex-wife did put in her divorce filings that I was suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome," says the comedian, who became famous in the '90s for his TV sitcom and movie roles - and for being married to Roseanne Barr (his first ex-wife).Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Perh
Russian President Putin needs Ukraine to complete his economic powerhouse. He seems prepared to take it by force, but his approach comes with risks.
Video shows Sergei Naryshkin stumbling over words as Putin grilled him, hours before Russia ordered troops into the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.
A U.S. judge signaled on Tuesday he may not let Donald Trump countersue E. Jean Carroll, a writer who accused the former president of raping her in the mid-1990s and is suing him for defamation. At a hearing in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan suggested it might be futile for Trump to claim that Carroll's lawsuit violated a New York "anti-SLAPP" law protecting free speech, citing several courts that found similar laws did not apply in federal court. "I question whether you have the right to do what you are seeking to do, because it seems to me it's entirely inconsistent with the notion of futility," Kaplan told Trump's lawyer Alina Habba.