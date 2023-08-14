Russia's actions in Ukraine can be considered genocide, but evidence must be examined – US Department of State

Beth Van Schaack, US Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice and representative of the US Department of State, believes that some of Russia's actions in Ukraine can be considered genocide, but the evidence still needs to be examined in order to bring charges against its commission.

Source: Van Schaack stated this in an interview with Babel, writes European Pravda.

Quote: "Genocide is difficult to prove because you have to have evidence that the perpetrators are acting with the intent to destroy a protected group, in whole or in part. But all the elements you mentioned are gratuitous violence, de-Ukrainisation rhetoric, Russification of children who were deported from Ukraine to Russia and Belarus; these are the types of evidence and the types of behaviour that can be considered for the accusation of genocide," said the Department of State representative.

Van Schaack expressed confidence that prosecutors in Ukraine and other countries are carefully studying this evidence and determining whether they can open a case of genocide or not.

Quote: "At the same time, the underlying conduct, such as attacks on civilians, sexual abuse, displacement of children, can also be classified as war crimes and crimes against humanity, which are ultimately easier to prove. And it remains to be seen whether prosecutors will decide to press charges in genocide," added Van Schaack.

Previously, Van Schaack also expressed doubt that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be arrested for crimes in Ukraine while he remains in office as head of state.

