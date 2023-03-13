Russia's air defence downs four missiles in Belgorod region - governor

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, outside Moscow
5
·1 min read

(Reuters) - At least one person was wounded in the southern Russian region of Belgorod on Monday after Russian forces shot down four missiles over the region and its administrative centre Belgorod, the governor of the region bordering Ukraine said.

"At this time one person is known to have been injured," Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on the Telegram messaging app. "There is also damage from rocket debris in two residential buildings."

He did not say who he thought had fired the missiles but in the past he has accused Ukrainian forces on the other side of the nearby border of similar attacks.

Belgorod borders Ukraine's Kharkiv region and has repeatedly come under fire since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Recommended Stories

  • US turns to new ways to punish Russian oligarchs for the war

    The U.S. has begun an aggressive new push to inflict pain on Russia’s economy and specifically its oligarchs with the intent of thwarting the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. From the Treasury Department to the Justice Department, U.S. officials will focus on efforts to legally liquidate the property of Russian oligarchs, expand financial penalties on those who facilitate the evasion of sanctions, and close loopholes in the law that allow oligarchs to use shell companies to move through the U.S. financial system.

  • Georgia's PM calls on Ukraine's Zelenskiy not to interfere in Georgia affairs

    During the protests against a "foreign agents" law that critics said signalled an authoritarian shift in Georgia, Zelenskiy thanked protesters for waving Ukrainian flag, saying it showed respect and wished the country a "democratic success".

  • China Slams US for Expanding Military Access in Philippines

    (Bloomberg) -- China hit back at the US for expanding military access in the Philippines, saying Washington was trying to “encircle and contain” Beijing, and is “driving a wedge” between the two Asian nations.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Closed by Regulators as Pain From SVB Seizure SpreadsUS Plans Emergency Measures to Backstop Banks After SVBUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Ave

  • France is already sending one armored 'oddity' to Ukraine. Now it might send a slightly odder one.

    One expert said the AMX-10P was "very sturdy" and "quite efficient," but the French military took them out of service nearly a decade ago.

  • Russians warned of nuclear attack after hackers break in to country's TV service

    Russians in the eastern portion of the country were sent dire warnings of a nuclear attack over the country's radio and TV broadcasts after hackers broke into the services.

  • China's parliament approves changes to speed up 'emergency' laws

    China's parliament approved changes to a law on Monday that would allow it to pass emergency legislation more quickly, the official Xinhua news agency reported, a move that analysts say could further erode public debate and scrutiny. The amendment to the Legislation Law, which governs how laws are enacted, gives the highest body of the national parliament, the roughly 170-member National People's Congress Standing Committee, special powers to pass laws after just one review session. Draft laws and amendments in China are normally published to solicit public comments, and are voted in by its rubber-stamp parliament after being deliberated during at least two meetings of the NPC Standing Committee, a process that can take several months.

  • After losing more than 30,000 soldiers, the brutal Wagner Group is now recruiting in Russian schools

    Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said he wants to strengthen the group's ideology via recruitment centers at schools and youth sports clubs.

  • China's Xi wants bigger global role after Saudi-Iran deal

    President Xi Jinping called Monday for China to play a bigger role in managing global affairs after Beijing scored a diplomatic coup as the host of talks that produced an agreement by Saudi Arabia and Iran to reopen diplomatic relations. Xi gave no details of the ruling Communist Party's plans in a speech to China's ceremonial legislature. China should “actively participate in the reform and construction of the global governance system” and promote “global security initiatives,” said Xi, the country’s most powerful leader in decades.

  • Mortality rate of Russian soldiers from east 30 times higher than in Moscow, St Petersburg

    While Russia overall is suffering huge losses of soldiers, the mortality rate differs significantly across the regions, with a 30 times higher mortality rate as a percentage of the population in some eastern regions compared to Moscow.

  • Republican Governors Fight the Chinese Communist Party’s U.S. Land Grabs

    Republican governors including Kristi Noem of South Dakota are coming out strong against the Chinese Communist Party and its attempts to buy land in the United States.

  • North Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles From Submarine and Issues New Threat to US

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea said it fired two cruise missiles from a submarine and issued a new threat to “mercilessly punish” the US as it starts large-scale military drills with South Korea that have stoked Pyongyang’s anger.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Closed by Regulators as Pain From SVB Seizure SpreadsUS Plans Emergency Measures to Backstop Banks After SVBUS Backstops Ban

  • China’s Xi is tightening his grip on power. He’s also centralizing economic and technology oversight.

    Reorganization of finance regulator seeks to give central authorities more control over local officials.

  • In the suburbs of Moscow, more relatives complain that the mobilised are tossed like cannon fodder

    Relatives of the mobilised invaders from the Moscow Oblast recorded a video appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, in which they asked for the return of their sons and husbands from the assault units.

  • Hundreds of migrants try to force their way into US at Mexico border

    U.S. officials stopped hundreds of mostly Venezuelan migrants entering the country from Mexico on Sunday after a large group broke through Mexican lines to demand asylum in the U.S., only to be thwarted by barbed wire, barriers and shields. Frustrated with problems securing appointments to seek asylum using a new U.S. government app, the migrants gathered at the frontier in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, but could not breach the crossing connecting the two countries. At one point, some migrants attempted to hurl an orange, plastic barrier at the U.S. line, Reuters images show.

  • Zelenskyy: We won't leave any opportunity for the Russian Federation to destroy Lavras and steal their valuables

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that the authorities will not allow Russia to destroy Ukrainian Lavras or steal its valuables. Source: President's evening address Quote: "This week there is also a movement to strengthen our spiritual independence.

  • Georgia police arrest brothers who allegedly stabbed a man for arguing over Mexican politics and religion

    Two brothers were arrested by the Carrollton Police Department in Georgia for allegedly stabbing a man after an argument over Mexican politics and religion.

  • Russia looking into possibility of manufacturing defect on leaky spacecraft

    Russia is investigating the possibility that a manufacturing defect caused two of its spacecraft to spring coolant leaks in a two-month span recently.

  • Hotel security guard in Germany assaults Ukrainian soldier for wearing his uniform

    A hotel security guard the German city of Frankfurt brutally beat a Ukrainian serviceman who came to Germany for rehabilitation after being wounded and entered the hotel bar in a military uniform, news website Novynarnya reported on March 12, referring to the Consul General of Ukraine Vadym Kostiuk.

  • 'We can't waste any more time.' Lakers lose to Knicks, miss chance to reach .500

    The Lakers' D'Angelo Russell stays hot, scoring 33 points, but Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett combine for 63 points to lead Knicks to a win Sunday.

  • Belarusian border guards complain that Ukrainian counterparts intimidate them

    Belarusian border guards have claimed on national television that Ukrainian border guards had hung "a mannequin in the uniform of the Russian army and called it Valera" on the border with Belarus. Source: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, citing Belarusian propagandists Details: Sergei Pavlov, an official representative of the Mozyr border guard detachment, has stated that Ukrainians allegedly said that the mannequin was "a soldier killed near Kyiv".