Russia's air defence downs four missiles in Belgorod region - governor

(Reuters) - At least one person was wounded in the southern Russian region of Belgorod on Monday after Russian forces shot down four missiles over the region and its administrative centre Belgorod, the governor of the region bordering Ukraine said.

"At this time one person is known to have been injured," Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on the Telegram messaging app. "There is also damage from rocket debris in two residential buildings."

He did not say who he thought had fired the missiles but in the past he has accused Ukrainian forces on the other side of the nearby border of similar attacks.

Belgorod borders Ukraine's Kharkiv region and has repeatedly come under fire since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Himani Sarkar)